Norma Fitzsimmons, founder of 'cheeky' winter flower count, dies at 97

Norma Fitzsimmons is shown in a family handout photo. Fitzsimmons, founder of Victoria’s "cheeky" winter flower count where city residents tally early blossoms while much of Canada is covered in snow, has died at 97 years old. The annual Greater Victoria Flower Count has since become one of the B.C. capital city’s primary mid-winter tourism promotions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sheri Bourrie MANDATORY CREDIT