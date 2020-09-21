Premier John Horgan meets Lt.-Gov. amid B.C. election speculation

VICTORIA - B.C. Premier John Horgan is meeting with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin today amid speculation he will call a provincial election.
Horgan has called an 11 a.m. news conference following the meeting with the lieutenant-governor.
A statement from Horgan's press secretary says the premier "will address how British Columbians deserve a say in our economic recovery and will decide the future of our province."
B.C. has a fixed election date set for October 2021, but Horgan has said recently he was considering his political options.
The NDP formed a minority government in B.C. three years ago after signing a deal with the Green party.
But in recent weeks, Horgan has said the Green party is a different entity from the one he signed the agreement with after the departure of Andrew Weaver as leader.
It appears Horgan is ready to run for re-election during the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when his government has received some praise for its handling of the health crisis.
Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson has been critical of the government's response, saying last week that it has taken too long to roll out a $1.5 billion economic recovery plan.
Other provinces unveiled their plans months ago, he said on Thursday.
"This NDP plan is a huge disappointment simply because it is too little, too late," he said.
"They're trying to stoke election fever with an economic plan."
Horgan described the plan as building on a foundation of previously announced provincial and federal commitments aimed at recharging the economy.
"This recovery plan is just the start, the first step on a long road of recovery that we will take together," he said in announcing details of the plan.
"We'll continue to invest wherever and whenever we need to, to keep our economy growing and keep people safe."
The Greens, meanwhile, announced Sonia Furstenau as their new leader a week ago when she dismissed the need for an election, arguing the agreement her party has with the NDP is working.
"John Horgan needs to recognize that an unnecessary election right now is an entirely irresponsible thing to do,'' she said at the time.
Elections BC has been consulting counterparts in New Brunswick after that province successfully held an election last week during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Besides procuring safety items, ensuring physical distancing protocols are followed has been part of the training for election officials, said spokesman Andrew Watson.
Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic.
That's an option typically used by voters who will be away during an election and has been available in B.C. since 1988, Watson said.
For candidates, elections without rallies or knocking on doors will mean different ways of campaigning during a pandemic.
Hamish Telford, assistant professor of political science at the University of the Fraser Valley east of Vancouver, said last week that candidates would have to make a greater effort to expand their reach by phone and social media.
Telford said that while voting at polling booths will be akin to the precautions taken when going grocery shopping, turnout may be low and few people may opt for mail-in ballots as COVID-19 cases rise in B.C.
"A lot of people are preoccupied with more urgent matters — their health, their job, their kids' schooling. And they are concerned and wary about going out in public," he said.
"We know that more older people tend to vote than younger people and I think older people are more concerned about COVID than younger people and that could keep older people away from the polls."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2020.