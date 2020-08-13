Heritage group applauds revamped design for Chateau Laurier addition

A new design proposal for the Chateau Laurier addition is shown in this undated artist's rendering. A long-stalled addition to the Chateau Laurier is closer to being built following an agreement between the historic hotel's owners and a heritage group that fought initial plans. Heritage Ottawa says a new design for the addition would preserve a picturesque view of the landmark's rear courtyard and better mesh with the adjacent Rideau Canal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - architectsAlliance