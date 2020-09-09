Toronto police say they've arrested a group of 11 people and charged them with a combined 95 offences in an effort to slow the city's gun violence problems.
Police displayed six of the seven guns they say they seized in the bust at a news conference this morning.
Arrests were made at nine addresses across Toronto and at three residences in Cambridge, Ont.
Police also say they seized large quantities of drugs and over $100,000 in cash that police believe was from the proceeds of criminal activities.
The group, which police allege was led by 19-year-old Salman Jogiyat, was based in the Thorncliffe Park area of Toronto.
Charges listed include multiple counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and participation in a criminal organization.
The eight-month investigation involved police from four different divisions.
This article by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.