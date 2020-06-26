Toronto police say a man is dead after a stabbing late Thursday night.
Police say they responded to the incident just after 11:30 p.m. in the eastern part of the city's downtown.
They say there were reports of three people fighting, with one person ending up unresponsive on the ground.
Investigators say the man was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.
They say a suspect fled the scene of the incident.
Homicide investigators are looking into the case and are asking anyone with information to contact police. (The Canadian Press)