'Felt like an earthquake': Resident describes blast that shook Lebanon

Philippe Tawileh poses for a photo with his wife Rawane Dagher and their children Adriana, 8, Andrew, 9, and 22-month-old, Alexandre in this undated handout photo. Philippe Tawileh was with his wife and children watching television after dinner when they heard a blast and felt the house shake. The family of five who live in Byblos (Jbeil), about 40 kilometres north of Beirut in Lebanon, rushed to look out the window but couldn't see anything, Tawileh said in a WhatsApp interview Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Philippe Tawileh *MANDATORY CREDIT*