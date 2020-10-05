A look as some of the Canadians who have won the Nobel Prize throughout history

Dr. Michael Houghton is pictured in his lab at the Li Ka Shing Institute of Virology at the University of Alberta in Edmonton in a handout photo. British-born scientist Houghton, who works at the University of Alberta, and Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology on Monday for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Alberta/Michael Holly MANDATORY CREDIT