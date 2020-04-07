Deputy minister of foreign affairs tests positive for COVID-19

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan speaks as Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, look on as they hold a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Canada's deputy minister of foreign affairs has tested positive for COVID-19. Marta Morgan has been the top official in the department for just under a year, after leading the Immigration Department. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick