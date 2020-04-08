First troops return from Ukraine, in quarantine at Ontario military base

A sign for CFB Trenton is seen on Saturday, September 29, 2012. More than 100 Canadian soldiers have returned home from Ukraine and are in quarantine at an Ontario military base for the next two weeks to ensure they do not have COVID-19. The troops arrived at Canadian Forces Base Trenton on Tuesday night after spending the past six months in Ukraine, where they had been training local forces to fight Russian-backed separatist forces in the east of the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg