Concerns raised about feds dealings on First Nations elections amid COVID-19

Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller speaks at a press conference on COVID-19 at West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on March 25, 2020. The chief of a First Nation in Ontario says her community is caught up in bureaucratic and "paternalistic" voting rules that could see her nation face a governance gap in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Valerie Richer of the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation says her community was moving forward with its upcoming chief and council elections before the coronavirus hit Canada and was waiting for Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller to approve the community's new election process. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang