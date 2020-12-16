Ontario Hospital Association calls emergency board meeting over COVID-19 surge

ICU health-care workers don PPE before entering a negative pressure room to care for a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The Ontario Hospital Association's board of directors will meet today for an emergency discussion about rising COVID-19 infections in the province. The organization says it's deeply concerned by the worsening pandemic and related pressure on hospitals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette