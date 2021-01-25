Ontario public health units beef up infection control as U.K. variant spreads

TORONTO - Ontario public health units announced plans to beef up COVID-19 infection control measures Monday with news that a contagious COVID-19 variant reported in the United Kingdom had emerged across the province.
The United Kingdom variant has been deemed the cause of a deadly outbreak at a Barrie, Ont., long-term care home, and the local public health unit is currently investigating whether it played a role in another ongoing outbreak.
Now nearly a month after the first cases of the new strain were confirmed in Canada - in Ontario's Durham Region - public health units in Toronto and the Kingston, Ont., have also reported confirmed cases of the variant.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday that the province is currently testing samples to look for three new variants -- separate strains that first emerged in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil -- to determine where they are, and how to deal with the spread.
She said the province has tested more than 9,000 samples, and is aiming to assess 1,500 samples per week starting next week.
"We are very much on top of it and we are detecting it very quickly so that we'll know how to deal with different geographic areas where it may show up," Elliott told a news conference.
Confirming its first case of the U.K. variant on Monday, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health advised anyone who had recently travelled or had visitors from outside the region to consider getting an asymptomatic test for COVID-19.
The region's top doctor said with the new variant now in the area, it's "crucial" to make changes to COVID-19 control strategies to find and isolate cases early and prevent outbreaks.
The public health unit is expanding the criteria for contacts considered to have high risk of exposure -- now including anyone who was not wearing a mask and less than two metres from someone with a confirmed infection.
Simcoe Muskoka District Health, which has confirmed at lease seven cases of the U.K. variant, announced its strategy Monday with similar measures aimed at mitigating spread.
Measures include more frequent testing for residents, visitors and staff at care homes dealing with outbreaks where the variant is suspected -- currently two care homes in the region.
Six cases of the U.K. variant have been found in samples from Roberta Place in Barrie, and the seventh individual was a close contact of someone infected in another outbreak at a long-term care home in Bradford, Ont. Public health is investigating the link.
As of Monday, the public health unit said 44 residents at Roberta Place in Barrie had died from COVID-19 in the outbreak that had infected 127 residents and 86 staff. The U.K. variant has been confirmed by public health officials as the "the causative agent" in the outbreak.
Five other people assisting with the outbreak had been infected, the health officials said Monday, including two essential caregivers. One of the caregivers had died from the illness.
Toronto Public Health said Monday that the variant had also been detected in the province's largest city. It's asking congregate care and educational settings to review and audit their COVID-19 protocols.
Premier Doug Ford called again Monday for stricter border measures including mandatory testing at airports to keep new strains of the illness out.
"I can't emphasize enough: close down our borders and make sure anyone that's coming in gets tested," Ford said Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.