Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a 24-year-old woman in the stabbing death of a 32-year-old man.
Police say officers found a woman suffering from injuries on Nov. 16.
They say a man suffering from life-threatening injuries was then found in a nearby residence.
Police say the man, identified as Brent Mancheese from Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Chelsey Arkarakas from Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with second-degree murder.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.
