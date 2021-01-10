Duck, Duck, Loose! Mandarin duck escapes Newmarket farm, becomes hit in town

A colourful mandarin duck named "Eddie" swims near Fairy Lake in Newmarket, Ont. on Saturday, January 9, 2020. A picturesque scene of a few dozen ducks navigating the icy sun-splashed river along Fairy Lake Park was interrupted by the sudden arrival of the southern Ontario town's newest celebrity. "Eddie," a mandarin duck who recently escaped from his owner's nearby farm, plunged into the chilly waters to join some local mallards for a dip. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gregory Strong