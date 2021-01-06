MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Ontario’s police watchdog has assigned a team to investigate after police fatally shot a man in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit says it’s still working to identify the man who was killed by police.
The agency says Niagara Regional Police Service responded to a report from a business Tuesday afternoon about two people seen sleeping in a vehicle.
It says the vehicle left the scene and police followed, with attempts to stop the driver until the car crashed into a ditch.
Niagara police say an officer shot the man at 2:20 p.m. and he later died in hospital.
The force says its officers were responding to a reported impaired driver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.