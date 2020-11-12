Calling anti-Semite to testify at hate trial would have been disastrous,' lawyer says

TORONTO - Calling a notorious anti-Semite as a witness would have been disastrous to the defence of wilfully promoting hatred, the former lawyer for a convicted hate monger testified on Thursday.
Under cross-examination by his ex-client, Dean Embry said raising questions about the veracity of the Holocaust would have been worse than futile.
“No judge in Canada was ever going to find that the Holocaust didn’t happen,” Embry said. “Denying the Holocaust in the context of this trial was crazy and suicidal.”
Embry's testimony came during an appeal by James Sears, editor of Your Ward News. Sears and publisher LeRoy St. Germaine were convicted last year of promoting hatred against Jews and women via their free Toronto-based publication.
Sears, 57, who is acting as his own lawyer, is seeking to have his conviction overturned on the basis Embry was incompetent and botched the case.
Key among his complaints is that Embry failed to call any witnesses to counter prosecution experts on anti-Semitism and misogyny. Sears insists experts would have been helpful in showing the articles were true — a defence to the hate charge.
“You were suggesting that we call an expert that specifically said Jewish people were cut off from reason,” Embry said. “It was just so clear to me so quickly the Crown’s cross-examination of that expert would have been devastating to our case.”
Trying to defend the truth of articles in Your Ward News with their "aggressive" contention that women are inferior to men also would never have flown, Embry said.
“There’s no truth to that. We can’t call a defence that women shouldn’t be allowed to vote.”
“Your idea of true and my idea of true are two different things,” countered Sears, who fired Embry last year after his conviction.
Sears has also maintained the articles were satire, but Embry said he had difficulty with that notion.
“You were never able to explain to me how it was satire,” he said.
“We just don’t see eye to eye on what satire is,” Sears responded.
Embry insisted most of his interaction with his client was pleasant. He said they engaged in lengthy discussions about Sears's various views and defence suggestions.
“This case is one of the most collaborative cases I’ve had with a client,” Embry said. “It wasn’t me telling you, ‘Listen, it’s my way or the highway’.”
The lawyer also called Sears an attention seeker hoping for "some ill-conceived shot" at fame. His client even indicated he wouldn't mind being convicted on the misogyny charge because he thought he could take that on some kind of tour, court heard
“You said there was an upside to being convicted,” Embry reminded Sears.
The only hope for an acquittal rested on convincing Ontario court Judge Richard Blouin that the "very offensive material" in the paper didn't amount to promotion of hate that could incite violence, Embry said. He said he did what he could to raise that doubt, albeit unsuccessfully.
Court also heard the trial prosecutor wanted to use Sears's criminal convictions for sexual assault in the 1990s as evidence of prior discreditable conduct. Sears, who was later pardoned, had instead been publicly promoting the fiction he had successfully appealed, court heard.
Sears wanted it to stay that way, Embry said. As a result, the lawyer said he refused to demand the prosecution file a police report, which would not have turned up the criminal record given the pardon.
He said he didn't want to draw attention to the issue in line with Sears's wishes but also didn't want to argue the criminal conduct hadn't happened.
"I couldn’t allow him to mislead the court and couldn’t assist him in doing so,” Embry said.
The appeal before Superior Court Justice Peter Cavanagh continues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2020.