Migrant worker fired for speaking about COVID-19 wins labour case against farm

A van leaves the facility at Scotlynn Group, where 164 Migrant workers have tested positive for COVID-19, shutting down the asparagus farming facility temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic near Vittoria, Ont., in Norfolk County on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A Mexican worker has been awarded damages after being fired for speaking out about poor working and living conditions during a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ontario farm where he worked. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette