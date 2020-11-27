Funeral set for today for Const. Marc Hovingh, OPP officer shot in the line of duty

Constable Marc Hovingh, a 28-year veteran is shown in this image provided by the Ontario Provincial Police. An Ontario Provincial Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest today. Const. Marc Hovingh died Nov. 19 in a shooting that also left a civilian dead in Gore Bay, Ont., on Manitoulin Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Provincial Police *MANDATORY CREDIT*