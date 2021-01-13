Medical staff need guidance on life-or-death triage decision as ICUs fill up: experts

An ICU health-care worker shown inside a negative pressure room cares for a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Hospitals and human rights organizations want Ontario to finalize its plan on who, and how, life or death decisions for patients will be made if and when the day comes where ICU beds will be full. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette