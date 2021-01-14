Quebec plans to use rapid tests days after health minister said they weren't needed

MONTREAL - Quebec's government says it plans to make use of rapid COVID-19 tests — less than a week after the province's health minister told reporters the tests were unnecessary.
The decision was announced Thursday, following the release of a report by a committee of experts commissioned by the Health Department who recommended more use of the tests.
Health officials warned that rapid tests are less accurate than conventional laboratory tests and said that in some circumstances, the results of some rapid tests may have to be confirmed by a lab.
Officials told reporters that the use of rapid tests is intended to compliment — not replace — laboratory tests.
Quebec said it planned to use the ID NOW test for people in isolated areas who have symptoms, while it said antigen-detection tests will be used for people who have difficulty accessing regular testing facilities.
The announcement came the same day 200 Quebec scientists released an open letter calling on the province to make more use of rapid tests.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.