Ontario confirms three more cases of contagious new strain of COVID-19

TORONTO - Ontario has confirmed three more cases of a contagious new strain of COVID-19 first discovered in the United Kingdom.
Health officials say the three new cases are either linked to travel or a close contact of someone who has travelled.
Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, says two of the cases -- one in Toronto and one in nearby York Region -- had recently travelled to the U.K.
She says the third case is a close contact of someone who recently travelled to Dubai.
The province now has a total of six confirmed cases of the new strain.
The first known cases were logged last month in a couple from Durham Region who had also come in contact with someone returning from the U.K.
The Public Health Agency of Canada previously said early data suggests the new strain may be more transmissible, but ongoing research so far indicates the variant does not impact vaccine effectiveness.
Health officials have said they do not plan to report the different strains out separately in provincial summary reports.
Ontario reported 3,270 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 29 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 917 cases were in Toronto, 581 in Peel, 389 in York Region and 246 in Windsor-Essex County.
There were 1,190 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 333 patients in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.