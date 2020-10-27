Quebec reports 963 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths linked to virus

A man walks past a closed pub on Crescent Street Monday, October 26, 2020 in Montreal. Quebec is reporting 963 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 further deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.The newest figures come one day after Premier Francois Legault announced restrictions in regions falling under the province's highest alert level will remain for an additional 28 days through Nov. 23.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz