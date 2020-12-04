Quebec government announces $18.6M to improve Indigenous policing

Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere and Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault look on as Akwesasne Mohawk police chief Shawn Dulude responds to reporters at a news conference in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Among the measures announced at the press conference is funding to enable members of Indigenous police services to stay in their communities while taking specialized training courses that enable them to investigate crimes such as sexual assaults. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Simon Clark