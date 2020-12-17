TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering further measures to address rapidly rising COVID-19 cases across the province.
Ford says the province won't impose a curfew, but a variety of potential measures are being discussed.
The premier says his government needs to weigh how further lockdowns could affect a number of sectors before any new restrictions are implemented.
He also says if new lockdowns are imposed, the province will need to give people time to prepare.
Ford says he is troubled by a spike in cases in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area, which he says must be addressed.
His comments come as Ontario's hospitals are urging the government to implement a four-week lockdown in every public health unit with an infection rate of 40/100,000 population or higher.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.