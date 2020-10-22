Ontario is reporting 841 new cases of COVID-19 today, and nine new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 335 cases are in Toronto, 162 in Peel Region, 106 in York Region and 72 in Ottawa.
The province says it conducted 38,860 tests since the last daily report, with an additional 34,784 tests being processed.
In total, 270 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 74 in intensive care.
There are currently 48 people on ventilators in the province.
The latest figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 67,527, with 3,071 deaths, and 58,066 cases resolved.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 22, 2020.