Hospital in Thunder Bay, Ont., latest to offer virtual emergency assessments

In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). People in the Thunder Bay, Ont., area can now seek timely medical attention without leaving their homes during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File

THUNDER BAY, Ont. - People in the Thunder Bay, Ont., area can now seek timely medical attention without leaving their homes during the pandemic.

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is offering services through its virtual emergency department starting this week.

The program is open to area residents over age 17 who have non-life-threatening medical issues and are without quick access to a primary care provider.

The chief of emergency says virtual assessments are an accessible option so people can avoid spending time in a waiting room during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15-minute video chat appointments will be offered between noon and 6 p.m.

It’s the latest Ontario hospital to offer virtual appointments during the pandemic after Toronto's Sunnybrook launched a similar service last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.