Peel police officer cleared in shooting death of 28-year-old man

Anne Marie White, the mother of Jamal Francique, centre, poses for a photograph amongst her family and friends, during a community barbecue honouring the lives of D'Andre Campbell and Jamal Francique, two black men who were killed by police in 2020, among others, in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Ontario's police watchdog says there are no reasonable grounds to charge an officer who shot and killed Jamal Francique. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin