Peel Regional Police say one of their officers has been charged criminally for allegedly mishandling firearms.
Const. Michael Konwerski was charged Tuesday on multiple firearm-related offences after a 14-month investigation.
The police force says its professional standards bureau received a complaint last year that the officer left three loaded, prohibited firearm magazines in the trunk of a police car he had been using.
None of the items were issued by the police service.
Konwerski has a Brampton court date set for January.
The force says a Police Services Act investigation will follow after criminal court proceedings wrap up.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.