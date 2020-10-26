OPP commissioner defends officers' conduct at site of Indigenous land dispute

Ontario Provincial Police are shown at a blockade on McKenzie Rd. in Caledonia, Ont., after a judge granted a permanent injunction against a land reclamation camp known as 1492 Land Back Lane, Friday, October 23, 2020. The head of Ontario’s provincial police force is defending his officers’ use of force at the site of an Indigenous land dispute with a social media post, saying he is proud of their enforcement actions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton