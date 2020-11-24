WINDSOR, Ont. - The mayor of Windsor, Ont., has apologized for breaking COVID-19 rules when dining out with seven other people last week.
Mayor Drew Dilkens made a statement to Windsor city council on Monday, saying he made an "unfortunate error" that should not have occurred.
Windsor was in the yellow tier of Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions system last week.
The yellow tier permits only six people to dine together while inside a restaurant.
Dilkens notes that although he was not fined or issued a bylaw ticket, he will donate $750 – the typical fine for such an infraction – to the Windsor Goodfellows.
The Windsor Goodfellows provides local families with assistance and support, including through a food bank, school breakfast programs, and a children’s footwear program.
Windsor-Essex Region moved to the heightened orange zone of Ontario's COVID-19 restriction system on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.