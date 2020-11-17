TORONTO - A man accused of being the getaway driver in three separate killings in Toronto this year has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
City police identified one victim as 12-year-old Dante Andreatta Marroquin, who was hit by a stray bullet while out shopping with his mother.
Police had previously charged Jahwayne Smart and Rashawn Chambers with first-degree murder after the boy died from his injuries last week.
The men allegedly shot at least 30 rounds at a moving vehicle before running away, police said.
Police had said they were looking for a third suspect who allegedly drove the two men to the scene.
Cjay Hobbs, 27, was arrested in Halifax on Nov. 12 in connection with the boy's death, the head of the homicide unit said.
Insp. Hank Idsinga said Hobbs is alleged to have driven the shooters to and from the three shooting scenes, which were all gang-related.
The other two victims were Toronto rapper Dimarjio Jenkins, known as Houdini, and Hamdi Zakarie, who was shot while putting his baby in a car.
"These are tough cases," Idsinga said during a news conference Tuesday. "Dealing with murders of young people, a 12-year-old getting killed."
Police have yet to identify the shooters in the deaths of Jenkins and Zakarie.
"Once we're able to say who the shooters are for the other two murders, we'll be able to comment a little bit more on exactly his relationship and his role," said Idsinga.
Hobbs is to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.
"Our work does not stop here and we will continue to find those responsible and provide the families with the answers they deserve,” Idsinga said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.