TORONTO - Ontario's finance minister has returned to Canada after a controversial Caribbean vacation, apologizing for what he called an "error in judgment."
Rod Phillips arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport this morning.
He says he will discuss his future in the provincial cabinet with premier Doug Ford later today.
Phillips says he wants to keep his job but will respect Ford's decision following what the premier said would be a "very tough conversation" between the two later today.
Phillips has been in St. Barts since Dec. 13 and will quarantine in Ajax, Ont., for 14 days starting today.
Ford said Wednesday he wasn't told about the trip ahead of time, but did learn about it shortly after it began, and should have demanded Phillips return immediately.
He said it's "unacceptable" for any public official to ignore the province's COVID-19 guidelines, which urge residents to avoid non-essential travel.
Phillips said earlier this week he chose to go ahead with the trip not knowing the province would be placed under lockdown on Boxing Day.
He said he regrets his decision and understands that he needs to earn back the public's confidence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.