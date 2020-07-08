Driver who hit Seattle protesters charged with 3 felonies

Attorney John Henry Browne speaks with media members after a court appearance by his client, Dawit Kelete, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Seattle. Kelete is accused of driving a car on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one, over the weekend. Seattle has been the site of prolonged unrest over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, and had shut down the interstate for 19 days in a row. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)