Asia Today: Governor of hotspot Thai province infected

FILE - In this June 4, 2012, file photo, Japan's then new Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Yuichiro Hata speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. Japan on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 reported a first victim of the coronavirus from the Japanese parliament, Yuichiro Hata, who has served transport minister under the leadership of a now-defunct opposition party.(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)