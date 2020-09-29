Billboard Awards: Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Malone to perform

This combination photo shows Alicia Keys hosting the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019, from left, Post Malone performing in Philadelphia on Feb. 21, 2020, Bad Bunny performing at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019 and Luke Combs performing at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. NBC and dick clark productions announced that Keys, Malone, Bad Bunny and Combs will the perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14. (AP Photo)