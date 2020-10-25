Ukraine's local elections test leader and his young party

FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the media during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainians are heading to the polls on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 to cast ballots in local elections seen as a key test for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy, a popular comedian without prior political experience, was elected by a landslide in April 2019 on promises to end fighting with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, uproot endemic corruption and shore up a worsening economy. (Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool Photo via AP, File)