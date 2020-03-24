Grim find: Bodies of virus victims in Spanish nursing homes

A woman applauds in support of the medical staff working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Bustarviejo, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. More than 1.5 billion around the world have been told to stay in their homes. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause a more serious illness. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)