Trump's return means more anxiety for White House reporters

Marine One lifts off from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., as supporters cheer, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Stepping gingerly, President Donald Trump walked out the military hospital Monday night where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19, immediately igniting a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)