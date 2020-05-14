Matt Damon describes 'fairy tale' lockdown life in Ireland

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, Actor Matt Damon waits for Game 5 of the World Series baseball game in Los Angeles. Damon has on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 described living in Ireland during the country’s coronavirus lockdown as like being in a “fairy tale” during a surprise radio interview. The Hollywood star and his family were in Dublin, where he had been filming Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” before travel restrictions were imposed worldwide. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, file)