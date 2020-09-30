Gray parrots separated at zoo after swearing a blue streak

This photo taken on Saturday Sept. 26, 2020 and issued by Lincolnshire Wildlife Park shows an African grey parrot at Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre in Friskney, England, one of five who were separated as keepers say they were encouraging each other to swear. Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 grey parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language. (Steve Nichols/Lincolnshire Wildlife Park via AP)