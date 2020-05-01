Q&A: Director Brad Bird on choosing his 'essentials' for TCM

FILE - This Feb. 4, 2019 file photo shows Oscar nominee Brad Bird at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Turner Classic Movies has enlisted ‚ÄúRatatouille‚Äù and ‚ÄúThe Iron Giant‚Äù director Brad Bird to program the latest season of ‚ÄúThe Essentials.‚Äù The weekly series begins on May 2 and airs every Saturday night. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)