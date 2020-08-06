Coroner: TV host Flack killed herself before assault trial

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, Love Island TV presenter Caroline Flack, centre, as she arrives at Highbury Magistrates' Court in London. A British coroner has ruled Thursday Aug. 6, 2020, that reality TV host Caroline Flack killed herself while facing an assault trial she feared would end her career and bring unbearable media scrutiny.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, FILE)