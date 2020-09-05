Quarantine a small price to pay for Australian in Venice

Director Roderick MacKay poses for portrait photographs for the film 'The Furnace' during the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. MacKay had to get government approval to leave Australia and will spend a total of a month in quarantine because of coronavirus precautions but says it's a small price to pay to bring his first feature film to Venice. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)