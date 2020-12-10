Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo, former national security adviser Susan Rice takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. President-elect Joe Biden is naming Susan Rice as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. The role will give her broad sway over his administration‚Äôs approach to immigration, health care and racial inequality and elevates the prominence of the position in the West Wing. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)