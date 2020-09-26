El Salvador's next US envoy met Trump at Miss Universe

In this In this photo released by the El Salvador Presidential Press Office, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele swears in Milena Mayorga as the country's next ambassador to the U.S., at Government House, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. A top 10 finalist in the 1996 Miss Universe pageant, Mayorga is a political neophyte with no previous diplomatic experience, having been elected to congress for the first time in 2018. (El Salvador Presidential Press Office via AP)