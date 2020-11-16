Pro-Western candidate wins Moldovan presidential election

Incumbent Moldovan President Igor Dodon and his wife Galina smile while walking out of a voting station during the country's presidential election runoff in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Moldovans returned to the polls Sunday for the second round of voting in the country's presidential election, facing a choice between the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent and his popular pro-Western challenger after former prime minister, Maia Sandu, who beat the odds to win the first round on November 1 with over 36 percent of to vote, leaving the incumbent, President Igor Dodon, trailing her by over 3.5 points. (AP Photo/Roveliu Buga)