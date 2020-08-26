Heeding warnings, Gulf Coast residents flee coming hurricane

Military personnel wait to receive hurricane evacuees at the Mesquite Reception Center set up for hurricane evacuees in Mesquite, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Thousands of Gulf Coast residents fled inland from an approaching storm deemed “unsurvivable” by forecasters, heeding warnings from leaders in two states, but leaving some without help as available space in hotels and shelters filled quickly. (Lynda M. González/The Dallas Morning News via AP)