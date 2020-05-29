French carmaker Renault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwide

The headquarters of French carmaker Renault is pictured in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Monday, May 25, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil sweeping new measures to rescue France's car industry, hammered by virus lockdown and the resulting recession. The issue is politically sensitive, since France is proud of its auto industry, which employs 400,000 people and is an important part of the country's remaining manufacturing sector. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)