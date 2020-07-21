Singer, songwriter, activist Baez named Guthrie recipient

FILE - Joan Baez arrives at the Latin Grammy special merit awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. The singer, songwriter, activist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is this year’s recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, an award that recognizes artists who speak out for the less fortunate. Baez will be honored with a virtual ceremony on Aug. 16. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)