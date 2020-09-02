Art Basel cancels annual Miami event due to virus

FILE- In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, two people look at the artist Hajar Benjida's project called "Young Thug as Paintings" at the Scope Miami Beach gallery during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Fla. According to a statement released Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, the Art Basel fair, known for glamorous parties and celebrity sightings, is cancelling its annual Miami event amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)